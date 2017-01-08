Adrian Bishop crowned Axe Cliff seniors 2016 Most Improved Player of the Year

The seniors section played their January Quarterly Cup match, under the stableford format with 15 holes being keenly contested, writes Pete Motson.

The winner was 23-handicapper Adrian Bishop with 33 points.

Second place went to 22-handicapper Phil Christmas on 32 points and third place was shared by three players; Nick Povey (17 handicap), Rob Heard (13) and Geoff Wake (15), who all finished with 30 points.

Three twos were recorded by John Mant, Nigel Garwood and David Evans.

The golf was followed by the Axe Cliff seniors annual general meeting which saw out-going captain Bob Graham handing over the reins to Dave Bruce who anticipated that 2017 seniors events would be as successful as his predecessor’s 2016 season.

The election of officers was completed with the exception of a nomination of a new vice captain.

Also, the 2016 individual trophy awards were presented including an award to Adrian Bishop as the Most Improved Player of the Year.