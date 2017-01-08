Advanced search

Adrian Bishop crowned Axe Cliff seniors 2016 Most Improved Player of the Year

12:41 08 January 2017

Golf generic picture

Golf generic picture

Archant

The seniors section played their January Quarterly Cup match, under the stableford format with 15 holes being keenly contested, writes Pete Motson.

Comment

The winner was 23-handicapper Adrian Bishop with 33 points.

Second place went to 22-handicapper Phil Christmas on 32 points and third place was shared by three players; Nick Povey (17 handicap), Rob Heard (13) and Geoff Wake (15), who all finished with 30 points.

Three twos were recorded by John Mant, Nigel Garwood and David Evans.

The golf was followed by the Axe Cliff seniors annual general meeting which saw out-going captain Bob Graham handing over the reins to Dave Bruce who anticipated that 2017 seniors events would be as successful as his predecessor’s 2016 season.

The election of officers was completed with the exception of a nomination of a new vice captain.

Also, the 2016 individual trophy awards were presented including an award to Adrian Bishop as the Most Improved Player of the Year.

Other Sport Stories

Feniton simply foursome in derby win at Beer

Yesterday, 19:08 Steve Birley
Football

Feniton began their 2017 Macron League Premier Division fixture programme with a solid all-round performance that saw them win 4-1 at East Devon rivals Beer Albion.

Read more

Budleigh glovesman Eveleigh gets Devon call

Yesterday, 17:46 Steve Birley
Football

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s shared the spoils in an Exeter and District Youth League 2-2 draw at St Martins, writes SpursTom.

Read more

Honiton Tuesday Mixed joy for Ritchie and Sexton

Yesterday, 17:46 Steve Birley

The first meeting of the year for the Honiton Tuesday Mixed was attended by only 12 players despite the glorious sunshine, writes John Pawley.

Read more

Beer still top on Evening Division One

Yesterday, 17:45 Steve Birley
Short mat bowls generic picture

As we go into the second half of the season, Beer still lead the way in the Evening Division one, with Sidbury Whites close behind, writes Caroline Pavey.

Read more

Honiton Texas Scramble success for the Phillips threesome

Yesterday, 17:45 Steve Birley
Golf generic picture

With Christmas and New Year festivities fading, the club can get down to the serious business of golf again, writes John Pawley.

Read more

Upottery Reserves win top-of-the-table meeting with Tigers third team

Yesterday, 17:44 Steve Birley
Football generic picture

Upottery Reserves were worthy winners of the Macron League Division Eight match-of-the-day, beating the Tigers 2-0 at Glebe Park.

Read more

Axe Cliff ladies success for Barbara Cummings

Yesterday, 17:43 Steve Birley

The Axe Cliff ladies section played the third round of their Winter League, writes Pete Motson.

Read more

Brixington Blues Under-14s net five star win at Broadclyst

Yesterday, 13:23 Steve Birley
Tom Humphrey in action for Brixington Blues Under-14s

Brixington Blues Under-14s opened the New Year with a short trip to Broadclyst, writes Alan Diprose.

Read more

Sidmouth outbowl Budleigh in Over-60s match

Yesterday, 13:23 Steve Birley
Sidmouth bowlers in celebratory mood

Sidmouth Bowlers got 2017 off to a fun start with a drive on New Years day followed by a ‘champagne, Caviar and Chip Butty’ lunch, accompanied by Christmas cake and white stilton which went down a treat, writes Ron Cook.

Read more

Winter Mini League success for Sidmouth after close contest at Axe Cliff

Yesterday, 13:22 Steve Birley
The captain�s of Axe Cliff, Lyme Regis and Sidmouth grappling with the inaugural Winter Mini League trophy that Sidmouth won after the final round was played at Axe Cliff. Picture: PETE MOTSON

The Axe Cliff Seniors entertained seniors’ teams from Lyme Regis and Sidmouth Golf Clubs in the final round of the inaugural Winter Mini League between the three clubs, writes Pete Motson.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read Sport

Winter Mini League success for Sidmouth after close contest at Axe Cliff

The captain�s of Axe Cliff, Lyme Regis and Sidmouth grappling with the inaugural Winter Mini League trophy that Sidmouth won after the final round was played at Axe Cliff. Picture: PETE MOTSON

Beer Albion Reserves get ‘sixy’ with Alphas

Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9027. Picture: Terry Ife

Cross-country flying from Devon and Somerset Gliding Club.

James Flory after completing his Silver Distance flight at the Devon and Somerset Gliding Clib

Fuller rows to the gold medal

Edward Fuller with his medals from the British Indoor Rowing Championships

Moore impresses on Sidmouth Chiefs debut

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9438. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth triathlete Helen Jones impresses at Outlaw Triathlon

Exmouth-based N1 Tri Club member Helen Jones in action at the Outlaw Triathlon, Nottingham where she was third female.

Place a family notice

Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Find a job in Devon



Local business directory

Devon's trusted business finder

FFind planning applications