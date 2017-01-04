Advanced search

Volunteers praised in Honiton for community lunch

07:00 04 January 2017

The team behind the Christmas Day Community Lunch at The Beehive, in Honiton, have been praised for their efforts.

Community Lunch in Honiton

Winnie Cameron, who was one of the volunteers, praised Katherine Ohlsen and her team for organising the invitation-only event.

Katherine was also praised for carrying on after she broke her toe on Christmas Eve.

It was the second time it has been held and was started to help those who may have faced a difficult Christmas following bereavement or other challenging circumstances.

Winnie said: “On behalf of all the guests and volunteers who attended, I would like to thank the Co-op Funeral Care for the wonderful Christmas Day lunch they arranged for us all.

“Katherine Ohlsen, who was in charge of the fabulous arrangements, has worked on this for months, sourcing food and drinks from various local sponsors and what a fantastic job she has done too. Her lovely family and friends helped to prepare all the food and we volunteers served it on the day and generally joined in with the various guests.”

She also praised the musical entertainment from Simon Miller, ‘who made more than one little lady truly happy’.

She also said: “It really was a day to be remembered and I know it will be talked about for a long time to come.”

Katherine said: “My heartfelt thanks are extended to: my employer, The Co-op Funeralcare, for sponsoring the food and drink; The Beehive directors for the complimentary venue and facilities; TRIP for organising the free bus and volunteer driver, Rob, who made the rounds; Honiton and District Round Table; and The Little Shop of Seasons for the sponsorship of Christmas gifts.”

She also thanked those who provided equipment and helped with the preparations.

She added: “Most of all, my family, friends and volunteers for being the most fantastic support network when I was suddenly incapacitated at the eleventh hour: Julian, Gabrielle and Eleanor Ohlsen, Andy and Ursula Squire, Ian Jeeves, Frances Neal, Rachael Snell, Imogen Hovil, Paul Chamberlain, Ann Mitchell, Win Cameron, Don Mitchell, Liz Hayes, Jeff Broadhurst and Anne Mountjoy.

“Last but not least, my warmest gratitude to every one of our 40 guests who brought with them great Christmas spirit and joy, which really made the occasion buzz.”

