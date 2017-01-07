Olympian Jo Pavey is special guest in Axmouth
11:00 07 January 2017
Archant
The Lady Taverners of East Devon welcomed Olympian Jo Pavey and husband Gavin to their annual fundraising Christmas Lunch at the Harbour Inn, Axmouth.
Jo is an honorary member and took along her new book, This Mum Runs which was auctioned and, along with a raffle and tombola, helped to boost the money raised on the day to £400.
The Lady Taverners is part of the Lord’s Taverners charity supporting youngsters with special needs.