Olympian Jo Pavey is special guest in Axmouth

Jo Pavey with East Devon's Lady Taverners. Archant

The Lady Taverners of East Devon welcomed Olympian Jo Pavey and husband Gavin to their annual fundraising Christmas Lunch at the Harbour Inn, Axmouth.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jo is an honorary member and took along her new book, This Mum Runs which was auctioned and, along with a raffle and tombola, helped to boost the money raised on the day to £400.

The Lady Taverners is part of the Lord’s Taverners charity supporting youngsters with special needs.