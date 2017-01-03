Advanced search

Lyme Lungers in a splash for cash

09:49 03 January 2017

Lyme lungers

Lyme lungers

Archant

Nearly 600 swimmers brave the icy waters to raise money for MacMillan Cancer Support

Comment
A Lyme LungerA Lyme Lunger

Nearly 600 crazy swimmers in fancy dress braved some awful weather to take part in the Lyme Lunge on New year’s Day.

Lyme Lungers make their dash to the seaLyme Lungers make their dash to the sea

They laughed and squealed as they raced into the waves, ably protected from harming themselves in the stormy waters by the town’s indomitable lifeboat crew.

Two Lyme Lungers brave the chilly watersTwo Lyme Lungers brave the chilly waters

An estimated 1,200 spectators cheered them on in the cold rain.

The 9th Lyme Lunge, organised by the Rotary Club of Lyme Regis, took place on the sandy beach.

So far the event has raised more than £2,500 with an expectation of considerable additional monies coming in from promised sponsorship.

All the cash will be donated to MacMillan Cancer support.

Organisers praised everyone involved and paid special thanks to the sponsors for their support, along with By the Bay for tasty hot soup for all swimmers, town crier Alan Vian for his help and for leading the parade, lifeboat crew for safety in the water, St John’s Ambulance, Axminster Rotary Club, and friends of Rotary who also helped enormously.

“It’s great fun, it supports the whole community and it helps a great cause,” added the spokesman

