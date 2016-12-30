Advanced search

Exmouth man captures UFO photographs

14:47 30 December 2016

UFO seen over Exmouth Picture: Tyron Osborne

UFO seen over Exmouth Picture: Tyron Osborne

Archant

These pictures taken by an Exmouth man show what appears to be a UFO flying over the town this week.

Comment
UFO seen over Exmouth Picture: Tyron OsborneUFO seen over Exmouth Picture: Tyron Osborne

Tyron Osborne, 52, of Brixington, was sitting at home on a day off work when he saw what appeared to be a shooting star.

This prompted him to grab his camera and tripod and capture the moment that possibly saw an alien flyover.

Dominoes Pizza worker Tyron admitted he was a UFO sceptic until the moment he saw what appears to be a flying saucer travelling towards Lympstone.

He said: “I noticed a star on the horizon and as soon as the sun went down the star started moving at a pace.

“It was going overhead one minute and was gone the next – I have never seen anything like it in my life.

“I believe we cannot be alone in the universe – it’s impossible.

“We cannot be the only planet to have intelligent life.”

Has anyone else seen the UFO flying over East Devon? Let us know.

Other News Stories

Pink Roses Night to boost funds for Sidford woman’s lifesaving treatment

Yesterday, 18:17
Sophie Hartwell

Evening of entertainment at Woodbury Golf and Country Club

Read more

Storage proposals in Awliscombe set to be discussed

Yesterday, 17:00

Plans for the change of use of a storage facility near Honiton have been recommended for approval.

Read more

EDDC to consider barn proposal

Yesterday, 15:00

Plans to develop an agricultural building at Combehayes Farm, in Honiton Bottom Road, have been submitted to East Devon District Council.

Read more

Changes to Barnstaple museum plans

Yesterday, 13:00 Tony Gussin
The Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon

‘Some revisions’ promised following avalanche of comments against £1.8m Barnstaple Museum extension plans

Read more

Consultation on closing Sidford Cross ‘rat run’

Yesterday, 11:40 Stephen Sumner

Residents could see an end to ‘rat-running’ around Sidford Cross if a safety scheme is implemented.

Read more

Major tribute gig for Barnstaple’s Mike Collins

Yesterday, 11:00 Tony Gussin
Well-known Barnstaple saxophone player Mike ‘Boxer’ Collins, pictured in 2010. Picture: Contributed

A Tribute to Mike Collins will be held at The Factory in Barnstaple on Saturday, February 11

Read more

Olympian Jo Pavey is special guest in Axmouth

Yesterday, 11:00
Jo Pavey with East Devon's Lady Taverners.

The Lady Taverners of East Devon welcomed Olympian Jo Pavey and husband Gavin to their annual fundraising Christmas Lunch at the Harbour Inn, Axmouth.

Read more

North Devon’s residents can enlist their pharmacist to battle winter flu

Yesterday, 09:27 Tony Gussin
Visit your local pharmacy for help and advcie to beat the winter flu.

People urged to get advice on treatment and vaccination at their local North Devon pharmacy

Read more

Ilfracombe man escapes jail for growing 22 cannabis plants in his loft

Yesterday, 09:00 Sarah Howells
North Devon Magistrates' Court.

An Ilfracombe man has appeared in court after police found 22 cannabis plants growing in his flat.

Read more

Slimmers lose 754 stone in 2016

Yesterday, 07:23 Clarissa Place
Boxing day swim in Sidmouth 2016. Ref shs 53-16TI 4403. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth slimmers celebrated a ‘fantastic’ end to 2016 after shedding a combined total of 754 stone.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read News

Two bodies found near Honiton

The police scene at Abbey Mill Farm in Dunkeswell. Ref mhh 01-17TI 4912. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth man captures UFO photographs

UFO seen over Exmouth Picture: Tyron Osborne

UPDATE: Two bodies found near Honiton - police treating it as a murder and suicide

The scene in Dunkeswell on Thursday, after two people were found dead on Wednesday evening.

Bebo millionaire’s plans for derelict Woolsery manor approved

The Manor House in Woolsery.

Exmouth woman taken to hopsital after Dinan Way collision

Shop for gifts at Exmouth Christmas fair

Christmas gift

Place a family notice

Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Find a job in Devon



Local business directory

Devon's trusted business finder

FFind planning applications