Bumper turnout for Charmouth swim

Lyme RNLI lifeboat crew at the Christmas Day swim.

Chilly dippers raise £1,933 for the RNLI

Christmas Day swimmers at Charmouth.

One of the biggest crowds in its more than 20 years history turned out on a mild Christmas Day morning for the Charmouth fancy dress swim

An estimated 2,000 watched as around 250 ‘swimmers’ braved the chilly waters of Lyme Bay in costumes ranging from penguins, to dinosaurs and of course to Santa.

Christmas day swimmers at Charmouth.

The event raised £1,933, for the RNLI charity, which included £400 in donations from the sponsors Karen Phillips and Ian Hendry of the Royal Oak pub, Charmouth.

Chairman of the Lyme Regis and Charmouth RNLI Guild Irene Roper said: “The support this year was just fantasitic, and those who took part in the swim and the spectators have been very generous once again.”

Volunteer crew members of the RNLI in Lyme Regis kept a watchful eye on the ‘swimmers’ and one long-serving member Garry Gibbs said: “It was great fun and there were some wonderful costumes. We are very grateful for the support we receive for our charity.”