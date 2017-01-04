Advanced search

Axminster Christmas Together Lunch volunteers praised

14:54 04 January 2017

More than 50 attend the festive feast at the town’s Guildhall

More than 50 guests enjoyed a festive feast at the Axminster Christmas Together Lunch in the town’s Guildhall.

The traditional meal was accompanied by carols, games, crackers, gifts, entertainment and the Queen’s speech.

ACT’s Chairperson, Lesley Frankau, said: “We were fortunate to be assisted by a small army of volunteers, who helped both the day before and on Christmas Day itself, making sure that all of our guests were welcomed, entertained and provided with a delicious Christmas lunch with all the trimmings, amongst the company of others.

“Thanks also to Nick, Hilary, Bob and Martin for their magnificent work in the kitchen all day, without whom we could not possibly have catered for so many people.

“A big ‘thank you’ also to all those volunteers who acted as drivers, collecting and returning guests to their houses, to Mary, Dexter and Ben who dressed all the tables on Christmas Eve and to Sandy and Nick for their musical medley after lunch.

“Without the time and effort of all those who kindly gave up their time to help their fellow residents, this event could not take place and my heartfelt thanks go out to all those involved. “Furthermore, I must thank all the organisations who donated goods, produce and services, and to those kind individuals who made significant donations but wished to remain anonymous. It is a testament to the fantastic community spirit that we have in Axminster that such an event can take place, and that almost everything provided on the day came via generous donations.

“May we take this opportunity to wish everyone in Axminster a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year and we hope that, come Christmas 2017, we can call upon this goodwill and community spirit once again to ensure that no-one spends Christmas Day alone in Axminster, whatever their circumstances. God bless you all.”

Donors included: Colyton Butchers, Tesco, Co-op, Barley Close Residential Home, Paula Grant (Wheatfields), Millers Farm Stores, WESCO, The Mayor of Axminster, Cllr Paul Hayward, Axminster Conservative Club, Fernhill Hotel Charmouth, The Douglas Martin Trust, Axminster Guildhall Management Committee and staff, Events Insurance Limited, AJ Proctor Limited.

