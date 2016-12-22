Advanced search

East Devon law firm shortlisted for legal award

07:00 07 January 2017

Beviss and Beckingsale’s six partners ( l to r) Mark Carlisle, Victoria Emmett, Frances Griffiths, Zoe Gaitskell (blue dress), Emma Northover, Mark Ollier.

Beviss and Beckingsale’s six partners ( l to r) Mark Carlisle, Victoria Emmett, Frances Griffiths, Zoe Gaitskell (blue dress), Emma Northover, Mark Ollier.

Archant

Local solicitors Beviss and Beckingsale have beaten off stiff competition to reach the finals of the Devon and Somerset Law Society Legal Awards 2017.

Comment

The firm, which has offices in Honiton, Axminster, Seaton and Chard, has been shortlisted for the title ‘Law Firm of the Year’ in the category for up to 10 partners.

The awards are designed to recognise the important contribution that law firms make to local communities and the economy in the two counties.

Beviss and Beckingsale is also celebrating the success of its youngest partner, Emma Northover, who has just been accepted as a registered member of the Association of Contentious Trusts and Probate Specialists.

Devon and Somerset Law Society will announce the winners of the awards at its annual dinner on March 2, at Sandy Park in Exeter.

More from Devon24

Honiton trio swim well at Plymouth gala

Yesterday, 19:19 Steve Birley
mhsp week 2 swimming Faith, Megan, Liam Tancock and Hannah at Plymouth Life Centre

Three swimmers represented Honiton Swimming Club at the Level 3 Plymouth Leander Christmas gala held at Plymouth Life Centre, writes Hazel Layzell.

Read more

Exmouth Town see off Corinthian FC to reach last 16 of the FA Vase - all the 4th round results

Yesterday, 19:17 Steve Birley
Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9027. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town will be in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Vase on Monday (January 9) after they defeated Southern Counties East side Corinthian FC 4-0 at Southern Road.

Read more

Davey delights as Replay net big win over Perky Pumas

Yesterday, 19:16 Steve Birley

Replay began their 2017 fixture programme with an emphatic 86-28 victory over Perky Pumas.

Read more

Moralee back on the snow for Team GB

Yesterday, 19:16 Steve Birley
Paul Moralee in action

After a successful first competitive season snowboarding with the British Snowboard Cross team, Hemyock-based Paul Moralee, he has been reselected for the squad this year as he continues working towards the World Cup Series and maybe one day the Winter Olympics.

Read more

Sidmouth sailor Simon Heusen sails to national success

Yesterday, 19:16 Steve Birley
ssp week 2 sailing SIMON HEUSEN CENTRE PRIZE GIVING

Sidmouth sailor Simon Heusen sailed his way to victory in the K1 national single handed keel boat nationals that were held at the Royal Lymington Yacht Club.

Read more

Pink Roses Night to boost funds for Sidford woman’s lifesaving treatment

Yesterday, 18:17
Sophie Hartwell

Evening of entertainment at Woodbury Golf and Country Club

Read more

Storage proposals in Awliscombe set to be discussed

Yesterday, 17:00

Plans for the change of use of a storage facility near Honiton have been recommended for approval.

Read more

EDDC to consider barn proposal

Yesterday, 15:00

Plans to develop an agricultural building at Combehayes Farm, in Honiton Bottom Road, have been submitted to East Devon District Council.

Read more

Changes to Barnstaple museum plans

Yesterday, 13:00 Tony Gussin
The Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon

‘Some revisions’ promised following avalanche of comments against £1.8m Barnstaple Museum extension plans

Read more

Consultation on closing Sidford Cross ‘rat run’

Yesterday, 11:40 Stephen Sumner

Residents could see an end to ‘rat-running’ around Sidford Cross if a safety scheme is implemented.

Read more

The apple fosterer: Rewe’s own champion cider maker

Tue, 11:09 Catherine Courtenay
Devon cider maker Polly Hilton

Cider maker Polly Hilton is nurturing a love of orchards and apples, as she tells Catherine Courtenay

Read more

Winter walks in Devon: 6 of the best

Tue, 10:49 Georgia Atkins
Devon in the winter. Taken by dpe123�

Devon is a joy to explore with it’s beautiful beaches, pretty woodland and charming towns and villages. Made even more magical under a blanket of glistening frost, we pick 6 walks to blow away the cobwebs in the county this winter

Read more

The perfect setting: Farmhouse in Mid Devon

Tue, 10:04
Weeke Barton, Morchard Bishop

Our Property of the Month is a farmhouse in a rural location which is the ideal home from home

Read more

24 hours in Barnstaple

Tue, 09:53
Barnstaple. Taken by Ker Russell/ Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

We have found some great places for you to try while visiting Barnstaple

Read more

18 festive photographs of Exeter

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Jeremy Gunnell
Exeter Christmas Market. Photo by: Christopher Heaney

Exeter knows how to celebrate Christmas in style. From delicious winter foods, to stunning markets and the most beautiful decorations around, we’ve collected some of our favourite festive photos for you to enjoy

Read more

Dynamic views at Plymouth’s new contemporary apartments

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Leeward House is a contemporary building set on a very prominent position

Take a look at our Property of the Month in Plymouth

Read more

Look through the keyhole of this beautiful Dartmoor home

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Chrissy Harris
The timber-built Journeys End, near Haytor, looks like part of the scenery and cleverly uses the very latest in eco-technology

A unique home on Dartmoor was built with nature in mind, as Chrissy Harris discovers

Read more

Look through the keyhole of this beautiful 1830’s cottage

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Chrissy Harris

Chrissy Harris meets a modest home owner who is adept at doing much more than making do and mend

Read more

Plymouth’s young boxer Bethany Warne: not all about the bout

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Alexis Bowater

Being on the receiving end of some harsh blows led Bethany Warne to don boxing gloves herself, but she is far more than just a pugilist

Read more

PAINTING THE PICTURE

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Anna Fitzgerald

JOHN RABY meets Anna Fitzgerald, an artist with a unique & refreshing style who is making a real impact on the art scene in Exmouth

Read more

Luxury New Year breaks in Devon: 10 of the best

Monday, December 19, 2016 Georgia Atkins
New Years Eve at the Victoria Hotel, Sidmouth

Celebrate the end of a great year by raising a glass of champagne while in one of Devon’s luxury hotels…

Read more

Most popular Christmas films

Monday, December 19, 2016 Chrissy Harris
Bill Nighy in his Christmas element in Love Actually

It’s a modern day festive staple – sitting down in front of a good movie and relaxing. But which films are most popular at this time of year? Chrissy Harris spoke to some well known Devon personalities to find out their favourites

Read more

Try something different: Game Christmas recipe

Monday, December 19, 2016 Tim Maddams
Photo by Guy Harrop/Taste Of Game. Pic of Chef Tim Maddams preparing game dishes, UK. image copyright guy harrop info@guyharrop.com 07866 464282

For an alternative Christmas dish, why not opt for some game? Tim Maddams has a couple of suggestions which may just tempt even those die hard turkey fans

Read more

Family shows in Devon this Christmas

Monday, December 19, 2016 Su Carroll
Duncan James from Blue is the Prince in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Theatre Royal Plymouth with Ben Nickless as Muddles and Charlotte Haines as Snow White

SU CARROLL waves her magic wand to reveal the best family shows in Devon this Christmas. Oh yes she does...

Read more

A good read for all the family at Christmas

Monday, December 19, 2016 Annette Shaw
Books. Taken by windujedi�

Devon Life book reviewer Annette Shaw picks her Christmas books for all the family

Read more

Christmas story winner Jack Horne: A ghostly visitation

Monday, December 19, 2016
A christmas Ghost Story

For our December issue Devon Life invited local writers to come up with a Christmas ghost story. Here is the winning entry from Jack Horne, 47, of Plymouth. Jack works in a shop and café and has enjoyed writing for as long as he can remember.

Read more

19 wonderful reasons to visit Devon this Christmas

Friday, December 16, 2016
Dartmoor ponies in the snow with Staple Tor in the background © Helen Hotson

From cosy pubs galore to winter beach walks, there’s plenty to enjoy in Devon at Christmas. We list 19 reasons you should come visit us this December.

Read more

Festive afternoon tea in Devon: 10 of the best places to go

Tuesday, December 13, 2016 Hayley Cooper
Mince pies and champagne � FlairImages, Thinkstock

‘Tis the season to be jolly and nothing makes us happier than a festive cream tea. We pick ten of the best places in Devon to enjoy a traditional afternoon tea with a Christmas twist.

Read more

WIN a fabulous natural mattress!

Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Cottonsafe® Appledore Natural Mattress

Have your chance to win this mattress or a £150 off voucher for a Cottonsafe® double mattress

Read more

10 cosy pubs to visit in Devon

Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Cott Inn, Dartington. Taken by Carey Marks ©

Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal or just to relax in front of a log fire with a pint of local ale, we’ve picked out 10 cosy pubs in Devon for you to visit.

Read more

A Michelin feast: delicious Christmas recipes

Monday, December 12, 2016
Thomas Carr salmon

We asked the chefs behind Devon’s Michelin-starred restaurants to share their recipe ideas for a celebratory feast

Read more

Christmas on the beach at the Thurlestone Hotel

Monday, December 12, 2016 Laura Dale
Christmas at Saunton Sands hotel. The outdoor pool and the beach are covered in snow.

If travelling to warmer climes to feel the sand between your toes is out of your budget then here are some coastal tips for a very Devon Christmas on the beach, writes Laura Dale

Read more

16 times Devon was prettier than a Christmas card

Monday, December 12, 2016 Georgia Atkins
Snowy morning at rocky hills with granite tower.

With festive lights twinkling above the streets of Devon and landscapes dusted with frost this winter, it doesn’t get much prettier than these picture-perfect scenes in the county

Read more

Discovering holly on a festive trail

Monday, December 12, 2016 Catherine Courtenay
This is a plant portrait of Ilex × altaclerensis 'Camelliifolia'.

Now’s the time to celebrate this native winter plant, says Catherine Courtenay

Read more

Private gardens in Devon: some of the prettiest to visit

Monday, December 12, 2016 Catherine Courtenay
gardens

Cosy up indoors and make plans for next year’s visits to some of Devon’s most beautiful private gardens, says Catherine Courtenay

Read more

Walking in a winter waterland

Monday, December 12, 2016 Simone Stanbrook-Bryne
A ‘layered’ landscape; undulating winter fields viewed from the path back to Kentisbeare

Work off Christmas excesses and blow away the seasonal cobwebs with Simone Stanbrook-Byrne as she takes this lovely walk in East Devon

Read more

Plymouth market has Christmas all wrapped up

Monday, December 5, 2016
Plymouth Market

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas so grab your shopping bags and head to Plymouth Market where you will find everything you need for the perfect festive celebrations

Read more

Christmas events in Devon: lights, late night shopping, festive celebrations

Monday, December 5, 2016 Georgia Atkins
Bideford© Andrew Bennet/Flickr

As the weather gets colder and the nights get longer, Christmas is only getting closer. With bright lights, entertainment and bargains, we have chosen 14 of the best ways to spread festive cheer in Devon

Read more

Devon Wildlife Trust brings a reindeer to Exeter for charity event

Monday, December 5, 2016
Reindeer in Exeter for Devon Wildlife Trust charity event

Devon Wildlife Trust will be celebrating Christmas with its popular annual family event at the charity’s Cricklepit Mill, in the heart of Exeter

Read more

Christmas markets in Devon: 12 of the best to visit

Monday, December 5, 2016 Georgia Atkins and Jeremy Gunnell
Totnes © Phil Grayton/Flickr

We have chosen 12 of the best Christmas markets in Devon where you can purchase quirky and antique gifts for a loved one this winter, or perhaps a treat for yourself

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Most read

Two bodies found near Honiton

The police scene at Abbey Mill Farm in Dunkeswell. Ref mhh 01-17TI 4912. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth man captures UFO photographs

UFO seen over Exmouth Picture: Tyron Osborne

UPDATE: Two bodies found near Honiton - police treating it as a murder and suicide

The scene in Dunkeswell on Thursday, after two people were found dead on Wednesday evening.

North Devon new year what’s on guide

Bebo millionaire’s plans for derelict Woolsery manor approved

The Manor House in Woolsery.

Exmouth woman taken to hopsital after Dinan Way collision

Place a family notice

Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Find a job in Devon



Local business directory

Devon's trusted business finder

Search for a car near you

FFind planning applications